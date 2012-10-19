JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Gerald Majola has been dismissed for his part in a bonus scandal following a disciplinary hearing, the organisation announced on Friday.

Majola was found guilty on nine charges, including accepting bonuses, not declaring them to the board and wrongdoing around travel claims.

Advocate Karel Tip, who chaired the disciplinary hearing, said Majola should be dismissed.

The CSA said in a statement that they would "implement (the recommended sanction) with immediate effect."

Majola was suspended in March this year after an independent inquiry found that 4.7 million rand ($540,000) in bonuses had been paid to CSA staff without clearance from the board or the remuneration committee. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Justin Palmer)