By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG, March 16
JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South African
Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula called on the country's cricket
leadership to step down on Friday, accusing them of "cover-ups."
His call follows the results of an inquiry which found
Cricket South Africa (CSA) had failed to take appropriate action
against chief executive Gerald Majola for alleged financial
misconduct.
Majola had been embroiled in scandal after R4.7 million
($615,000) in unauthorised bonuses were allegedly paid to CSA
staff following the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC
Champions Trophy.
It was alleged Majola received R1.8 million, but he was
originally cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal CSA inquiry
headed by AK Khan, who resigned as acting president this week.
The board of inquiry, appointed by Mbalula and chaired by
judge Chris Nicholson, found that Majola had "surreptitiously"
received bonus payments from the IPL.
Nicholson recommended that Majola be suspended and face a
disciplinary inquiry and possible criminal charges.
"The board of Cricket South Africa, if it has any moral
compass ... must do the right thing - as Judge Nicholson has
advised," Mbalula told a news conference in Johannesburg.
"The board must conduct an open and brutally frank
introspection about its role in the deepening crisis within
cricket.
"(They must) ask themselves the question whether, after so
many blunders, would they be able to command the respect of all
South Africans?
"Is it not time for the board to make way for a new
leadership that will take Cricket South Africa to a new era of
hope and clean governance? No more time for cover-ups!"
Mbalula added that if CSA did not take the recommended
course of action, he would personally lead the way in forcing
them to do so.
He also poured scorn on Majola's claim, in a statement
released on Wednesday, that Nicholson was not an impartial
judge.
"This is not an idle threat," insisted Mbalula. "If the
board fails to implement the recommendations, the government and
the people of South Africa will show them how it should be done
in the interest of cricket in our country.
"It was an independent inquiry, every individual who had a
problem appeared. I didn't consult or interact with the judge.
The attack on the judge is unfortunate. It's an attack on a
process we all agreed on."
Majola said he would be applying for a leave of absence from
CSA in order to fight Nicholson's findings.
The CSA board will hold a meeting on Saturday to elect a new
acting president and discuss the Nicholson report.
$1 = 7.64 rand
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
