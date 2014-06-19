CAPE TOWN, June 19 - South Africa's players are determined to make life as easy as possible for new test skipper Hashim Amla as they prepare for next month's tour of Sri Lanka, paceman Morne Morkel said on Thursday.

The Proteas play three one-day internationals, starting on July 3, before a two-match test series.

"It's a bit of a new-look team, a fresh team, but one that has played well," fast bowler Morkel told reporters. "With Hashim now as leader, we are a squad that wants to back him and play well for him to make his job a bit easier.

"That means we need to find our feet as quickly as possible.

It's going to be hot and humid. We need to adapt."

Amla has taken over from Graeme Smith who retired from international cricket in March. He will have one-day skipper AB de Villiers as vice-captain.

Morkel said time spent with Wasim Akram at Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders, where the former Pakistan paceman was coaching consultant, was "fantastic" and had helped him.

It was a valuable few weeks as he picked the brains of one of the game's all-time greats, added Morkel.

South Africa have won just two of their 10 previous tests in Sri Lanka, the last victory in 2000. (Editing by Tony Goodson)