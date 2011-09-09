JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Mtutuzeli Nyoka will face a motion of no confidence from his board at a special general meeting on October 15, the body announced on Friday.

The CSA members' forum acted quickly after Nyoka laid criminal charges against chief executive officer Gerald Majola for corruption in relation to Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC Champions Trophy bonus payments.

The members' forum accuses Nyoka himself of "receiving unauthorised loans in 2010 without the express consent of the board of CSA".

Vice-president AK Khan said Nyoka had "brought the organisation into disrepute by disregarding the majority decisions of the board", "brought serious reputational damage to CSA" and "treated the board in a contemptuous manner".

The CSA board has already passed one vote of no-confidence in Nyoka this year, on Feb. 12. Nyoka then went to the South Gauteng High Court and was reinstated as president on April 15.

Nyoka and Majola deny wrongdoing.