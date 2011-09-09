By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Cricket South Africa (CSA)
president Mtutuzeli Nyoka will face a motion of no confidence
from his board at a special general meeting on October 15, the
body announced on Friday.
The CSA members' forum acted quickly after Nyoka laid
criminal charges against chief executive officer Gerald Majola
for corruption in relation to Indian Premier League (IPL) and
ICC Champions Trophy bonus payments.
The members' forum accuses Nyoka himself of "receiving
unauthorised loans in 2010 without the express consent of the
board of CSA".
Vice-president AK Khan said Nyoka had "brought the
organisation into disrepute by disregarding the majority
decisions of the board", "brought serious reputational damage to
CSA" and "treated the board in a contemptuous manner".
The CSA board has already passed one vote of no-confidence
in Nyoka this year, on Feb. 12. Nyoka then went to the South
Gauteng High Court and was reinstated as president on April 15.
Nyoka and Majola deny wrongdoing.