DURBAN Dec 24 Vernon Philander, South Africa's latest fast bowling sensation, had his participation in the second test against Sri Lanka thrown into doubt after he pulled up with a knee injury in Durban on Saturday.

Philander has enjoyed a remarkable start to his test career, taking 24 wickets in three tests, but the 26-year-old injured his knee during a net session.

Despite the injury Proteas team management are confident that Philander will be fit for the second test against Sri Lanka due to start in Durban on Monday.

"He suffered a mild strain to the medial side of his left knee while bowling today. The physio classified it as a mild strain," South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee told reporters shortly after the injury occurred.

"He will be treated overnight and he will bowl tomorrow. If anything untoward happens we will decide from there. But at the moment we are still confident he will be fit for the test," added Moosajee.

If Philander fails to recover from the injury it could signal a debut for 21-year-old fast bowler Marchant de Lange, who has played in just 14 first-class matches.