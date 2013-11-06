Cricket-'Hurt' India will not repeat Pune mistakes, vows Kohli
BENGALURU, March 3 India have learnt their lessons from the debacle in Pune and will not repeat the mistakes in the second test against Australia, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.
Nov 6 South Africa beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the third one-day international at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday: South Africa 259-8 (JP Duminy 64, F. du Plessis 55; Mohammad Irfan 3-46) Pakistan 191 all out (Wahad Riaz 33; Imran Tahir 4-53) South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BENGALURU, March 3 Australia named an unchanged squad for the second test against India on Friday with skipper Steve Smith stressing on the need to post a big first innings total to strengthen their position in the four-match series.
WELLINGTON, March 3 Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.