Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
Feb 22 South Africa beat New Zealand by three runs in the third and final Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
South Africa won the series 2-1.
Scores: South Africa 165-7 (J.P. Duminy 38, H. Amla 33) v New Zealand 162-7 (J. Ryder 52, R. Nicol 33).
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.