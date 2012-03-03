Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
March 3 South Africa beat New Zealand by five wickets in their third one-day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to complete a 3-0 series sweep.
Scores: New Zealand 206 in 47 overs (M. De Lange 4-46) v South Africa 208-5 in 43.2 overs (H. Amla 76).
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
