Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Aug 28 South Africa beat England by 80 runs to win the second one-day international at Southampton on Tuesday.
South Africa 287 for 5 (H Amla 150, G Smith 52; G Swann 2-50)
England 207 all out in 40.4 overs (I Bell 45; W Parnell 2-30)
The first match of the five-game series was washed out. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)