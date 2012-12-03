Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
PERTH Dec 3 South Africa beat Australia by 309 runs in the third test at the WACA on Monday to clinch the three-match series 1-0.
Scores: Australia 322 all out (M. Starc 68 not out, E. Cowan 53; R. Peterson 3-127, D. Steyn 3-72) & 163 (M. Wade 68; D. Steyn 4-40, R. Peterson 3-44) v South Africa 569 (H. Amla 196, AB de Villiers 169, G. Smith 84; M.Starc 6-154, M. Johnson 4-110) & 225 (F. du Plessis 78 not out; N. Lyon 3-41) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
