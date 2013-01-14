UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cummins called up to replace Australia paceman Starc
* Seen as strike bowler to replace Starc (Adds details, quotes)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 14 South Africa beat New Zealand by an innings and 193 runs to secure a 2-0 series victory on the fourth day of the second test at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Scores:
South Africa 525-8 dec. (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out) v New Zealand 121 (BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn 5-17) & 211 (Dean Brownlie 53, BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn 3-48) (Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Toby Davis)
* Seen as strike bowler to replace Starc (Adds details, quotes)
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan