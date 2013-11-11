Cricket-Bangladesh begin tough chase after Tharanga ton
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
Nov 11 South Africa beat Pakistan by 117 runs in the final one-day international at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to win the series 4-1. Scores South Africa 268-7 (AB de Villiers 115 not out, F.du Plessis 46; Saeed Ajmal 3-45) Pakistan 151 (Sohaib Maqsood 53; W.Parnell 3-36). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan
BENGALURU, March 10 Assistant coach David Saker will take charge of Australia for their one-day international tour of India later this year, allowing head coach Darren Lehmann to take a break.