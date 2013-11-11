Nov 11 South Africa beat Pakistan by 117 runs in the final one-day international at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to win the series 4-1. Scores South Africa 268-7 (AB de Villiers 115 not out, F.du Plessis 46; Saeed Ajmal 3-45) Pakistan 151 (Sohaib Maqsood 53; W.Parnell 3-36). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)