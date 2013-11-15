Nov 15 South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in the second Twenty20 international at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday and win the series 2-0.

Scores:

South Africa 150-5 in 20 overs (F. du Plessis 58 not out, H. Amla 48; Saeed Ajmal 3-25)

Pakistan 144-9 in 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 37; W. Parnell 3-25) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)