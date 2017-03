Nov 20 South Africa beat Pakistan by four runs under the Duckworth/Lewis scoring system in the first Twenty20 international at The Wanderers, Johannesburg on Wednesday. Scores: South Africa 153-7 in 20 overs (Q.de Kock 43; Junaid Khan 2-24, Mohammad Hafeez 2-25) Pakistan 60-2 in 9.1 overs (N.Jamshed 18; JP Duminy 1-3) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)