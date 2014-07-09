UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
July 9 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 87 runs in the second one-day international in Kandy on Wednesday to level the three-match series 1-1.
Scores: Sri Lanka 267 all out in 49.2 overs (T. Dilshan 86, R. McLaren 4-48)
South Africa 180 all out in 38.1 overs (H. Amla 101, L. Malinga 4-24) (Editing by Josh Reich)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams