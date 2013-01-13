PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 New Zealand were bowled out for 121 in their first innings before lunch on the third day of the second test against South Africa at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Scores

South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out)

New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn five for 17)