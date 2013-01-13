Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Jan 13 New Zealand reached three without loss in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second test against South Africa at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Scores
South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 110, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 137, Dean Elgar 103 not out)
New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; Dale Steyn five for 17)
New Zealand second innings three without loss (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.