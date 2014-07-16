GALLE, July 16 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the first test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Wednesday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings A. Petersen lbw b Perera 34 D. Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 103 F du Plessis c Silva b Perera 80 H. Amla c Perera b Herath 11 AB de Villiers b Lakmal 21 Q. de Kock not out 17 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras: (lb-2) 2 Total: (five wickets; 91 overs) 268 Still to bat: JP Duminy, V. Philander, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-195 3-220 4-246 5-266 Bowling (to date): Lakmal 16-6-29-2, Eranga 9-4-32-0, Herath 37-7-95-1, Mathews 2-0-10-0, Perera 27-3-100-2 (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)