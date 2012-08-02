LEEDS, England Aug 2 Scoreboard at the end
of the first day of the second test between England and South
Africa at Headingley on Thursday.
South Africa first innings:
A.Petersen not out 124
G.Smith c Bell b Bresnan 52
H.Amla run out 9
J.Kallis c Cook b Anderson 19
AB.de Villiers b Broad 47
D.Steyn b Finn 0
J.Rudolph not out 1
Extras (5-b, 5-lb) 10
Total (5 wickets, 87 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-120, 2-132, 3-157, 4-254, 5-259
To bat: JP Duminy, M.Morkel, V.Philander, I.Tahir
Bowling: Anderson 20-5-42-1, Broad 22-5-55-1, Finn
21-2-78-1, Bresnan 19-4-68-1, Trott 5-1-9-0
