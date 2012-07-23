Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
LONDON, July 23 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the first cricket test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Monday:
(England first innings 385)
(South Africa first innings 637-2 dec)
England second innings:
A.Strauss c Philander b Tahir 27
A.Cook c de Villiers b Philander 0
J.Trott c de Villiers b Steyn 10
K.Pietersen b Morkel 16
I.Bell not out 36
R.Bopara b Steyn 22
M.Prior not out 29
Extras 11-b, 13-lb, 12-nb, 1-w) 37
Total (5 wickets, 66 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-32, 3-57, 4-67, 5-117
To bat: Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson
Bowling: Morkel 13-0-34-1, Philander 14-5-21-1, Steyn 14-5-40-2, Tahir 21-5-43-1, Kallis 3-0-12-0, Duminy 1-0-3-0 (Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)