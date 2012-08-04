LEEDS, England, Aug 4 Scoreboard at the close on
day three of the second test at Headingley on Saturday
(South Africa first innings: 419)
England first innings:
A.Strauss c de Villiers b Steyn 37
A.Cook lbw b Philander 24
J.Trott c Smith b Steyn 35
K.Pietersen not out 149
I.Bell c Smith b Kallis 11
J.Taylor b Morkel 34
M.Prior not out 20
Extras (lb-16,b-5, w-14, nb-6) 41
Total (5 wickets, 105 overs) 351
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-85 3-142 4-173 5-320
Bowling (to date): Morkel 27-9-70-1, Philander 25-9-63-1,
Steyn 24-6-92-2, Kallis 12-3-34-1, Tahir 16-0-66-0, Duminy
1-0-5-0
(Compiled by Richard Sydenham)