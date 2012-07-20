Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday.
England first innings
A.Strauss lbw b Morkel 0
A.Cook b Steyn 115
J.Trott c de Villiers b Morkel 71
K.Pietersen c de Villiers b Kallis 42
I.Bell b Kallis 13
R.Bopara c de Villiers b Steyn 0
M.Prior c de Villiers b Morkel 60
T.Bresnan b Tahir 8
S.Broad b Philander 16
G.Swann not out 15
J.Anderson c de Villiers b Morkel 2
Extras (b-2, lb-24, w-3, nb-14) 43
Total (all out, 125.5 overs) 385
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-170 3-251, 4-271, 5-272, 6-284, 7-313, 8-358, 9-383
Bowling: Morkel 24.5-2-72-4, Philander 27-4-79-1, Steyn
30-7-99-2, Kallis 19-7-38-2, Tahir 19-0-61-1, Duminy 6-1-10-0
South Africa first innings:
G.Smith not out 14
A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0
H.Amla not out 10
Extras (1lb) 1
Total (1 wicket, 11 overs) 25 (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
