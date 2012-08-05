LEEDS, England, Aug 5 Scoreboard when rain
stopped play before tea on the fourth day of the second test at
Headingley on Sunday.
South Africa 419 &
Second innings
J.Rudolph not out 21
G.Smith not out 17
Extras (1-b) 1
Total (0 wickets, 17 overs) 39
To bat: H.Amla, J.Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, A.
Petersen, M.Morkel, D.Steyn, V.Philander, I.Tahir
Bowling: Anderson 6-4-4-0, Broad 6-0-18-0, Finn 3-1-4-0,
Bresnan, 2-0-12-0
England first innings
A.Strauss c de Villiers b Steyn 37
A.Cook lbw b Philander 24
J.Trott c Smith b Steyn 35
K.Pietersen lbw b Morkel 149
I.Bell c Smith b Kallis 11
J.Taylor b Morkel 34
M.Prior C Steyn b Tahir 68
T.Bresnan c Smith b Philander 9
S.Broad c sub b Tahir 1
J.Anderson b Tahir 8
S.Finn not out 0
Extras (lb-17,b-7, w-14, nb-11) 49
Total (all out, 126.4 overs) 425
Fall: 1-65, 2-85, 3-142, 4-173, 5-320, 6-351, 7-396, 8-407,
9-420
Bowling: Morkel 32-9-96-2, Philander 30-10-72-2, Steyn
28-8-102-2, Kallis 12-3-34-1, Tahir 23.4-0-92-3, Duminy 1-0-5-0
(Editing by Ed Osmond)