LEEDS, England Aug 6 Scoreboard at the end of
the second test between England and South Africa at Headingley
on Monday. The match was draw to leave South Africa 1-0 ahead in
the three-match series.
(South Africa first innings: 419)
(England first innings: 425)
South Africa second innings:
J.Rudolph lbw b Pietersen 69
G.Smith c Taylor b Pietersen 52
H.Amla c Cook b Pietersen 28
AB de Villiers lbw b Broad 44
J.Kallis c Prior b Broad 27
JP Duminy lbw b Broad 0
V.Philander lbw b Broad 6
A.Petersen not out 16
D.Steyn c & b Anderson 3
M.Morkel c Cook b Broad 10
Extras (2-lb, 1-w) 3
Total (9 wickets dec, 67.4 overs)258
Did not bat: I.Tahir
Fall of wickets: 1-120, 2-129, 3-182, 4-209, 5-209, 6-223,
7-230, 8-247, 9-258
Bowling: Anderson 19-7-40-1, Broad 16.4-2-69-5, Finn
14-2-55-0, Bresnan 9-2-40-0, Pietersen 9-1-52-3
England second innings:
K.Pietersen c Tahir b Philander 12
A.Cook c Rudolph b Steyn 46
A.Strauss c & b Duminy 22
J.Trott not out 30
M.Prior run out 7
I.Bell not out 3
Extras: (8-lb, 1-w, 1-nb) 10
Total (4 wickets, 33 overs) 130
Did not bat: J.Taylor, T.Bresnan, S.Broad, J.Anderson,
S.Finn
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-75, 3-90, 4-106
Bowling: Morkel 10-4-33-0, Philander 6-1-26-1, Steyn
7-1-26-1, Tahir 4-0-20-0, Duminy 2-0-10-1, Kallis 4-2-7-0
