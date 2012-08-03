Leeds, England Aug 3 Scoreboard at the close on
day two of the second test between England and South Africa at
Headingley on Friday.
England first innings
A.Strauss not out 19
A.Cook not out 20
Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-2) 9
Total (0 wickets, 18 overs) 48
Bowling: Morkel 5-2-7-0, Philander 6-0-21-0, Steyn 4-0-15-0,
Kallis 3-2-1-0
South Africa first innings
A.Petersen c Prior b Broad 182
G.Smith c Bell b Bresnan 52
H.Amla run out 9
J.Kallis c Cook b Anderson 19
AB.de Villiers b Broad 47
D.Steyn b Finn 0
J.Rudolph st Prior b Pietersen 19
JP Duminy not out 48
V.Philander c Bresnan b Finn 13
M.Morkel c Cook b Broad 19
I.Tahir c Cook b Anderson 0
Extras (5-b, 6-lb) 11
Total (all out, 139.2 overs) 419
Fall: 1-120, 2-132, 3-157, 4-254, 5-259, 6-318, 7-353,
8-375, 9-414
Bowling: Anderson 33.2-10-61-2, Broad 35-10-96-3, Finn
32-3-118-2, Bresnan 27-4-98-1, Trott 5-1-9-0, Pietersen 7-0-26-1
