UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
WELLINGTON, March 23 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
Bad light stopped play.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
South Africa first innings G.Smith c van Wyk b Bracewell 5 A.Petersen not out 44 H.Amla c van Wyk b Gillespie 63 JP Duminy not out 23 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 42 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-106
Still to bat: AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange
Bowling: Martin 9-3-21-0; Bracewell 11-1-30-1 (w-1); Gillespie 9-1-37-1; Vettori 11-3-28-0; Brownlie 2-0-20-0
New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Daniel Flynn, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin.
South Africa lead the three match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.