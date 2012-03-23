WELLINGTON, March 23 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Bad light stopped play.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field

South Africa first innings G.Smith c van Wyk b Bracewell 5 A.Petersen not out 44 H.Amla c van Wyk b Gillespie 63 JP Duminy not out 23 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 42 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-106

Still to bat: AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange

Bowling: Martin 9-3-21-0; Bracewell 11-1-30-1 (w-1); Gillespie 9-1-37-1; Vettori 11-3-28-0; Brownlie 2-0-20-0

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Daniel Flynn, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin.

South Africa lead the three match series 1-0. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)