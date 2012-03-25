WELLINGTON, March 26 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field

South Africa first innings 474-9 dec.

New Zealand first innings (overnight 65-0) D.Flynn c Boucher b Philander 45 M.Guptill lbw b Philander 59 B.McCullum c Boucher b Steyn 31 R.Taylor not out 7 Extras (lb-1, nb-1, w-1) 3 Total (for two wickets, 58.2 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-86 2-136 3-145

Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin.

Bowling: Steyn 16-7-19-1; Philander 11.2-0-49-2 (nb-1, w-1); Morkel 13-6-20-0; De Lange 11-0-41-0; Duminy 7-0-15-0

South Africa lead the three match series 1-0.

