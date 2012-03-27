WELLINGTON, March 27 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

Result: Match drawn

South Africa first innings 474-9 dec.

New Zealand first innings 275

South Africa second innings (overnight 75-0) A.Petersen run out 39 G.Smith c Bracewell b Vettori 41 AB de Villiers c Williamson b Bracewell 68 JP Duminy not out 33 Extras (w-3, nb-2, lb-3) 8

Total (for three wickets dec, 29.4 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-106 3-189

Did not bat: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange

Bowling: Martin 10-0-44-0; Bracewell 6.4-0-47-1 (w-2); Gillespie 6-0-55-0 (nb-2); Vettori 7-1-40-1 (w-1)

New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Rudolph b Morkel 18 D. Flynn c Boucher b Morkel 0 B. McCullum lbw b Morkel 0 K. Williamson not out 102 D. Brownlie b Morkel 15 D. Vettori b Morkel 0 K. van Wyk c&b Morkel 39 D. Bracewell not out 20 Extras (lb-6) 6 Total (for six wickets, 80.4 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-32 4-83 5-83 6-163

Did not bat: Ross Taylor, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin

Bowling: Morkel 16.4-7-23-6; Philander 18.4-6-29-0; de Lange 17.2-4-77-0; Steyn 15-9-14-0; Duminy 13-2-51-0

South Africa won the three-match series 1-0.

