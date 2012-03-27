WELLINGTON, March 27 Scoreboard at the end of
the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at
the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.
Result: Match drawn
South Africa first innings 474-9 dec.
New Zealand first innings 275
South Africa second innings (overnight 75-0)
A.Petersen run out 39
G.Smith c Bracewell b Vettori 41
AB de Villiers c Williamson b Bracewell 68
JP Duminy not out 33
Extras (w-3, nb-2, lb-3) 8
Total (for three wickets dec, 29.4 overs) 189
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-106 3-189
Did not bat: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher,
Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Marchant de Lange
Bowling: Martin 10-0-44-0; Bracewell 6.4-0-47-1 (w-2);
Gillespie 6-0-55-0 (nb-2); Vettori 7-1-40-1 (w-1)
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill c Rudolph b Morkel 18
D. Flynn c Boucher b Morkel 0
B. McCullum lbw b Morkel 0
K. Williamson not out 102
D. Brownlie b Morkel 15
D. Vettori b Morkel 0
K. van Wyk c&b Morkel 39
D. Bracewell not out 20
Extras (lb-6) 6
Total (for six wickets, 80.4 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-1 3-32 4-83 5-83 6-163
Did not bat: Ross Taylor, Mark Gillespie, Chris Martin
Bowling: Morkel 16.4-7-23-6; Philander 18.4-6-29-0; de Lange
17.2-4-77-0; Steyn 15-9-14-0; Duminy 13-2-51-0
South Africa won the three-match series 1-0.
