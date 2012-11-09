BRISBANE, Nov 9 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Friday: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat South Africa first innings G. Smith lbw Pattinson 10 A. Petersen c Hussey b Lyon 64 H. Amla not out 90 J. Kallis not out 84 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-2, nb-3) 7 Total (for two wicket; 82 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-119 To bat: AB de Villiers, J. Rudolph, JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, R. Kleinveldt, M. Morkel. Bowling: Hilfenhaus 20-5-53-0 (w-1), Pattinson 20-4-53-1 (w-1, nb-1), Siddle 20-4-58-0 (nb-2), Lyon 12-0-61-1, Hussey 4-0-21-0, Quiney 6-3-7-0. Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. - - Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)