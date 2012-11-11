BRISBANE, Nov 11 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the third day of the first test between Australia and South
Africa at the Gabba on Sunday:
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat
South Africa first innings (overnight 255-2)
G. Smith lbw Pattinson 10
A. Petersen c Hussey b Lyon 64
H. Amla lbw Siddle 104
J. Kallis c Quiney b Pattinson 147
AB de Villiers c Warner b Pattinson 40
J. Rudolph c Quiney b Lyon 31
V. Philander c Clarke b Siddle 11
D. Steyn c Wade b Hilfenhaus 15
R. Kleinveldt not out 17
M. Morkel c Siddle b Hilfenhaus 0
JP Duminy absent hurt -
Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-6) 11
Total (all out, 151.4 overs) 450
Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-119 3-284 4-374 5-377 6-403 7-426
8-446 9-450
Bowling: Hilfenhaus 32.4-9-73-2 (w-1), Pattinson 34-6-93-3
(w-2, nb-3), Siddle 36-6-111-2 (nb-3), Lyon 37-4-136-2, Hussey
4-0-21-0, Quiney 7-3-10-0, Clarke 1-0-4-0.
Australia first innings
E. Cowan not out 49
D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4
R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9
R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0
M. Clarke not out 34
Extras (lb-8, nb-7) 15
Total (for three wickets, 26 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40
Still to bat: M. Hussey, M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus,
J. Pattinson, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 8-2-27-1, Philander 8-0-24-0 (nb-2), Morkel
7-1-25-2 (nb-1), Kleinveldt 3-0-27-0 (nb-4)
- -
Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
