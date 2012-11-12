Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
BRISBANE, Nov 12 Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Monday: South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93) Australia first innings (overnight 111-3) E. Cowan run out 136 D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4 R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9 R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0 M. Clarke not out 218 M. Hussey not out 86 Extras (lb-11, w-1, nb-22) 34 Total (for four wickets, 121 overs) 487 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 4-299 Still to bat: M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 27-3-109-1 (nb-1), Philander 25-2-82-0 (nb-8), Morkel 26-6-109-2 (nb-2), Kleinveldt 17-0-81-0 (nb-11, w-1), Kallis 12-3-30-0, Smith 9-0-36-0, Amla 2-0-9-0, Petersen 3-0-20-0. * South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat - - Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.