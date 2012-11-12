BRISBANE, Nov 12 Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of the first test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Monday: South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93) Australia first innings (overnight 111-3) E. Cowan run out 136 D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4 R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9 R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0 M. Clarke not out 218 M. Hussey not out 86 Extras (lb-11, w-1, nb-22) 34 Total (for four wickets, 121 overs) 487 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 4-299 Still to bat: M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 27-3-109-1 (nb-1), Philander 25-2-82-0 (nb-8), Morkel 26-6-109-2 (nb-2), Kleinveldt 17-0-81-0 (nb-11, w-1), Kallis 12-3-30-0, Smith 9-0-36-0, Amla 2-0-9-0, Petersen 3-0-20-0. * South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat - - Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)