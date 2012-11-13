BRISBANE, Nov 13 Scoreboard after the first test between Australia and South Africa ended in a draw at the Gabba on Tuesday: South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93) Australia first innings (overnight 487-4) E. Cowan run out 136 D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4 R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9 R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0 M. Clarke not out 259 M. Hussey c sub b Morkel 100 M. Wade not out 19 Extras (lb-14, w-1, nb-23) 38 Total (for 5 wickets dec, 138 overs) 565 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 4-299 5-527 Did not bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 30-3-129-1 (nb-1), Philander 30-3-103-0 (nb-8), Morkel 31-6-127-3 (nb-2), Kleinveldt 21-1-97-0 (nb-12, w-1), Kallis 12-3-30-0, Smith 9-0-36-0, Amla 2-0-9-0, Petersen 3-0-20-0. South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Wade b Pattinson 5 G. Smith c Quiney b Pattinson 23 H. Amla c Hussey b Siddle 38 J. Kallis c Clarke b Lyon 49 AB de Villiers not out 29 J. Rudolph lbw Lyon 11 V. Philander not out 1 Extras (b-2, w-4, nb-4) 10 Total (for five wickets; 68 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-55 3-102 4-129 5-165 Did not bat: D. Steyn, R. Kleinveldt, M. Morkel. Bowling: Hilfenhaus 15-3-26-0 (w-1), Pattinson 19-3-58-2 (w-3, nb-2), Siddle 17-4-36-1 (nb-2), Lyon 13-5-41-2, Quiney 4-3-3-0. * South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat in either innings. Result: Match drawn Man of the Match: Michael Clarke - - Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)