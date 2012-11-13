BRISBANE, Nov 13 Scoreboard after the first test
between Australia and South Africa ended in a draw at the Gabba
on Tuesday:
South Africa first innings 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H.
Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93)
Australia first innings (overnight 487-4)
E. Cowan run out 136
D. Warner c Kallis b Steyn 4
R. Quiney c Steyn b Morkel 9
R. Ponting c Kallis b Morkel 0
M. Clarke not out 259
M. Hussey c sub b Morkel 100
M. Wade not out 19
Extras (lb-14, w-1, nb-23) 38
Total (for 5 wickets dec, 138 overs) 565
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-30 3-40 4-299 5-527
Did not bat: P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N.
Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 30-3-129-1 (nb-1), Philander 30-3-103-0
(nb-8), Morkel 31-6-127-3 (nb-2), Kleinveldt 21-1-97-0 (nb-12,
w-1), Kallis 12-3-30-0, Smith 9-0-36-0, Amla 2-0-9-0, Petersen
3-0-20-0.
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen c Wade b Pattinson 5
G. Smith c Quiney b Pattinson 23
H. Amla c Hussey b Siddle 38
J. Kallis c Clarke b Lyon 49
AB de Villiers not out 29
J. Rudolph lbw Lyon 11
V. Philander not out 1
Extras (b-2, w-4, nb-4) 10
Total (for five wickets; 68 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-55 3-102 4-129 5-165
Did not bat: D. Steyn, R. Kleinveldt, M. Morkel.
Bowling: Hilfenhaus 15-3-26-0 (w-1), Pattinson 19-3-58-2
(w-3, nb-2), Siddle 17-4-36-1 (nb-2), Lyon 13-5-41-2, Quiney
4-3-3-0.
* South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat in
either innings.
Result: Match drawn
Man of the Match: Michael Clarke
- -
Second test: Adelaide Oval Nov. 22-26
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)