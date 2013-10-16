Oct 16 Scoreboard at the close of the play on
the third day of the first test between Pakistan and South
Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
South Africa first innings 249 all out
Pakistan first innings
Khurram Manzoor c Kallis b Philander 146
Shan Masood lbw b Duminy 75
Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Philander 11
Younus Khan c Petersen b Morkel 1
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw Steyn 100
Asad Shafiq c Petersen b Duminy 54
Adnan Akmal b Steyn 32
Saeed Ajmal c de Villiers b Philander 13
Zulfiqar Babar run out 2
Junaid Khan c Morkel b Steyn 3
Mohammad Irfan not out 0
Extras (lb-4, nb-1) 5
Total (all out, 138.4 overs) 442
Fall of wickets: 1-135 2-173 3-178 4-290 5-372 6-394 7-423
8-429 9-437 10-442
Bowling: D. Steyn 28.4-5-88-3 (nb-1), V. Philander
26-5-84-3, M. Morkel 23-5-35-1, J. Kallis 13-2-44-0, R. Peterson
27-2-111-0, JP Duminy 19-1-68-2, F. Du Plessis 2-0-8-0.
South Africa second innings
G. Smith st Akmal b Ajmal 32
A. Petersen c Akmal b Irfan 17
H. Amla c Akmal b Babar 10
J. Kallis lbw Khan 0
AB de Villers not out 11
D. Steyn not out 0
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (for four wickets, 26 overs) 72
To bat: JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, R. Peterson, V. Philander,
M. Morkel.
Fall of wicket: 1-38 2-57 3-58 4-72
Bowling: M. Irfan 8-0-29-1, J. Khan 6-0-22-1, S. Ajmal
11-4-21-1, Z. Babar 1-1-0-1
