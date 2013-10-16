Oct 16 Scoreboard at the close of the play on the third day of the first test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. South Africa first innings 249 all out Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor c Kallis b Philander 146 Shan Masood lbw b Duminy 75 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Philander 11 Younus Khan c Petersen b Morkel 1 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw Steyn 100 Asad Shafiq c Petersen b Duminy 54 Adnan Akmal b Steyn 32 Saeed Ajmal c de Villiers b Philander 13 Zulfiqar Babar run out 2 Junaid Khan c Morkel b Steyn 3 Mohammad Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-4, nb-1) 5 Total (all out, 138.4 overs) 442 Fall of wickets: 1-135 2-173 3-178 4-290 5-372 6-394 7-423 8-429 9-437 10-442 Bowling: D. Steyn 28.4-5-88-3 (nb-1), V. Philander 26-5-84-3, M. Morkel 23-5-35-1, J. Kallis 13-2-44-0, R. Peterson 27-2-111-0, JP Duminy 19-1-68-2, F. Du Plessis 2-0-8-0. South Africa second innings G. Smith st Akmal b Ajmal 32 A. Petersen c Akmal b Irfan 17 H. Amla c Akmal b Babar 10 J. Kallis lbw Khan 0 AB de Villers not out 11 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for four wickets, 26 overs) 72 To bat: JP Duminy, F. du Plessis, R. Peterson, V. Philander, M. Morkel. Fall of wicket: 1-38 2-57 3-58 4-72 Bowling: M. Irfan 8-0-29-1, J. Khan 6-0-22-1, S. Ajmal 11-4-21-1, Z. Babar 1-1-0-1 (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)