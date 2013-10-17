Oct 17 (Scoreboard after Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets on the fourth day of the first test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first South Africa first innings 249 Pakistan first innings 442 South Africa second innings (overnight 72-4) G. Smith st Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 32 A. Petersen c Adnan Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 17 H. Amla c Adnan Akmal b Zulfiqar Babar 10

J. Kallis lbw b Junaid Khan 0 AB de Villiers c Shan Masood b Junaid Khan 90

D. Steyn b Zulfiqar Babar 7 JP Duminy lbw b Junaid Khan 0 F. du Plessis c & b Saeed Ajmal 9 R. Peterson not out 47 V. Philander c Adnan Akmal b Saeed Ajmal 10

M. Morkel c & b Saeed Ajmal 0 Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-2) 10 Total (all out, 82.4 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-57 3-58 4-72 5-104 6-109 7-133 8-190 9-232 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 13-1-42-1 (nb-2), Junaid Khan 18-1-57-3, Saeed Ajmal 32.4-7-74-4, Zulfiqar Babar 19-6-51-2 Pakistan second innings Khurram Manzoor c de Villiers b Philander 4 Shan Masood c de Villiers b Philander 0 Azhar Ali c Kallis b Steyn 3 Younus Khan not out 9 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 28 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for three wickets, 13.5 overs) 45 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-7 3-7 Bowling: Steyn 5-3-7-1, Philander 5-1-11-2, Morkel 2-0-12-0, Peterson 1.5-0-14-0. Second test: Oct 23-27 in Dubai