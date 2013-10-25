Oct 25 Scoreboard on the third day of the second test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Pakistan first innings 99 South Africa first innings (overnight 460-4) A. Petersen lbw Zulfiqar Babar 26 G. Smith c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 234 D. Elgar c Azhar Ali b Saeed Ajmal 23 J. Kallis lbw Saeed Ajmal 7 D. Steyn b Mohammad Irfan 7 AB de Villiers c Adnan Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 164 JP Duminy b Mohammad Irfan 7 F. du Plessis not out 17 V. Philander b Saeed Ajmal 8 M. Morkel c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 7 Imran Tahir c Misbah-ul-Haq b Saeed Ajmal 2 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 163.1 overs) 517 Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-91 3-119 4-134 5-472 6-478 7-486 8-505 9-515 10-517 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 34.3-5-102-3 (1w), Junaid Khan 31.3-2-105-0 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 55.5-8-151-6, Zulfiqar Babar 36.2-2-124-1, Azhar Ali 5-0-22-0. Pakistan second innings Shan Masood lbw b Steyn 0 Khurram Mansoor c Kallis b Philander 0 Azhar Ali lbw b Duminy 19 Younus Khan b Imran Tahir 36 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 42 Asad Shafiq not out 28 Extras (w-1 nb-1 pen-5) 7 Total (for four wickets, 55 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-2 3-48 4-70 Bowling: Steyn 10-4-17-1, Philander 8-2-16-1, Morkel 9-4-18-0, Imran Tahir 16-3-47-1, Kallis 3-2-1-0, Duminy 9-0-28-1 Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)