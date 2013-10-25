Oct 25 Scoreboard on the third day of the second
test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Dubai
International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on
Friday.
Pakistan first innings 99
South Africa first innings (overnight 460-4)
A. Petersen lbw Zulfiqar Babar 26
G. Smith c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 234
D. Elgar c Azhar Ali b Saeed Ajmal 23
J. Kallis lbw Saeed Ajmal 7
D. Steyn b Mohammad Irfan 7
AB de Villiers c Adnan Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 164
JP Duminy b Mohammad Irfan 7
F. du Plessis not out 17
V. Philander b Saeed Ajmal 8
M. Morkel c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 7
Imran Tahir c Misbah-ul-Haq b Saeed Ajmal 2
Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-2) 15
Total (all out, 163.1 overs) 517
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-91 3-119 4-134 5-472 6-478 7-486
8-505 9-515 10-517
Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 34.3-5-102-3 (1w), Junaid Khan
31.3-2-105-0 (1w), Saeed Ajmal 55.5-8-151-6, Zulfiqar Babar
36.2-2-124-1, Azhar Ali 5-0-22-0.
Pakistan second innings
Shan Masood lbw b Steyn 0
Khurram Mansoor c Kallis b Philander 0
Azhar Ali lbw b Duminy 19
Younus Khan b Imran Tahir 36
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 42
Asad Shafiq not out 28
Extras (w-1 nb-1 pen-5) 7
Total (for four wickets, 55 overs) 132
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-2 3-48 4-70
Bowling: Steyn 10-4-17-1, Philander 8-2-16-1, Morkel
9-4-18-0, Imran Tahir 16-3-47-1, Kallis 3-2-1-0, Duminy 9-0-28-1
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0
