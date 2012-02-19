Feb 19 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by eight wickets in their second Twenty20 international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl

New Zealand R. Nicol run out 23 M. Guptill c A. Morkel b De Lange 47 B. McCullum c Ontong b Botha 35 K. Williamson not out 28 J. Franklin c De Villiers b M. Morkel 28 C. De Grandholmme not out 3 Extras: (b-1, w-5, lb-3) 9 Total: (for four wickets, 20 overs) 173

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-97, 3-114, 4-159

Did not bat: N. McCullum, D. Bracewell, K. Mills, T. Southee, R. Hira

Bowling: Botha 4-0-22-1; Tsotsobe 3-0-23-0 (w-1); M. Morkel 4-0-38-1; De Lange 4-0-43-1 (w-4); Parnell 2-0-15-0; Duminy 3-0-28-0

South Africa R. Levi not out 117 H. Amla c Franklin b N.McCullum 2 W. Parnell st B. McCullum b Nicol 4 AB de Villiers not out 39 Extras: (w-10, lb-2) 12 Total: (for two wickets, 16 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-41 Did not bat: JP Duminy, J. Ontong, A. Morkel, J. Botha, M. Morkel, M. De Lange, L. Tsotsobe

Bowling: N. McCullum 2-0-18-1 (w-1); Bracewell 2-0-37-0; Southee 4-0-40-0 (w-2); Nicol 1-0-10-1 (w-1); Hira 4-0-34-0 (w-1); Mills 2-0-26-0; Franklin 1-0-7-0;

Previous results

Feb 17 - 1st Twenty20 - New Zealand won by six wickets

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Feb 22 - Third Twenty20, Auckland (0600)

Feb 25 - First ODI, Wellington (0100)

Feb 29 - Second ODI, Napier (0100)

March 3 - Third ODI, Auckland (0100)

March 7-11 - First test, University Oval, Dunedin (2130)

March 15-19 - Second test, Seddon Park, Hamilton (2130)

March 23-27 - Third Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (2130)

