Feb 22 Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

South Africa: R. Levi c Nicol b Franklin 11 H. Amla c McCullum b Bracewell 33 A. Morkel c Nicol b Southee 10 AB de Villiers b Nicol 29 J.P. Duminy run out 38 J. Ontong lbw b Nicol 6 J. Botha c Guptill b Southee 2 W. Parnell not out 22 R. Peterson not out 11 Extras (lb-1,w-2) 3 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165

Did not bat: M. de Lange, M. Morkel.

Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-39 3-59 4-121 5-129 6-130 7-137.

Bowling: Hira 2-0-20-0(w-1), Bates 3-0-29-0, Franklin 2-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-22-2, Bracewell 4-0-28-1 (w-1), N. McCullum 2-0-22-0, Nicol 3-0-20-2.

New Zealand R. Nicol c Levi b M Morkel 33 M. Guptill c Amla b Botha 26 J. Ryder c M. Morkel b Botha 52 B. McCullum c de Villiers b Peterson 18 K. Williamson c A. Morkel b M. Morkel 6 J. Franklin not out 9 N. McCullum c de Villiers b de Lange 0 D. Bracewell c Amla b de Lange 0 T. Southee not out 0 Extras (lb-5, w-12, nb-1) 18 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 162

Did not bat: M. Bates, R. Hira.

Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-73 3-112 4-142 5-158 6-160 7-160.

Bowling: Peterson 4-0-34-1, de Lange 4-0-36-2(nb-1, w-2), A. Morkel 1-0-13-0(w-1), M. Morkel 4-0-31-2(w-2), Botha 4-0-20-2(w-2), Parnell 1-0-14-0, Duminy 2-0-9-0.

