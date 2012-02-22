Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
Feb 22 Scoreboard from the third and final Twenty20 international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
South Africa: R. Levi c Nicol b Franklin 11 H. Amla c McCullum b Bracewell 33 A. Morkel c Nicol b Southee 10 AB de Villiers b Nicol 29 J.P. Duminy run out 38 J. Ontong lbw b Nicol 6 J. Botha c Guptill b Southee 2 W. Parnell not out 22 R. Peterson not out 11 Extras (lb-1,w-2) 3 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 165
Did not bat: M. de Lange, M. Morkel.
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-39 3-59 4-121 5-129 6-130 7-137.
Bowling: Hira 2-0-20-0(w-1), Bates 3-0-29-0, Franklin 2-0-23-1, Southee 4-0-22-2, Bracewell 4-0-28-1 (w-1), N. McCullum 2-0-22-0, Nicol 3-0-20-2.
New Zealand R. Nicol c Levi b M Morkel 33 M. Guptill c Amla b Botha 26 J. Ryder c M. Morkel b Botha 52 B. McCullum c de Villiers b Peterson 18 K. Williamson c A. Morkel b M. Morkel 6 J. Franklin not out 9 N. McCullum c de Villiers b de Lange 0 D. Bracewell c Amla b de Lange 0 T. Southee not out 0 Extras (lb-5, w-12, nb-1) 18 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 162
Did not bat: M. Bates, R. Hira.
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-73 3-112 4-142 5-158 6-160 7-160.
Bowling: Peterson 4-0-34-1, de Lange 4-0-36-2(nb-1, w-2), A. Morkel 1-0-13-0(w-1), M. Morkel 4-0-31-2(w-2), Botha 4-0-20-2(w-2), Parnell 1-0-14-0, Duminy 2-0-9-0.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.