WELLINGTON, Feb 25 Scoreboard after South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.

New Zealand R. Nicol c Kallis b Peterson 30 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 7 B. McCullum c Peterson b Kallis 56 K. Williamson c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 55 J. Ryder c Smith b Kallis 6 J. Franklin c Amla b M. Morkel 32 A. Ellis b Steyn 20 N. McCullum b M. Morkel 15 D. Bracewell st de Villiers b Peterson 0 K. Mills not out 4 T. Southee not out 4 Extras: (w-7, nb-3, b-4, lb-10) 24 Total: (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-137, 4-153, 5-194, 6-211, 7-230, 8-234, 9-249

Bowling: Tsotsobe 10-1-41-2 (nb-3, w-1); M. Morkel 9-0-49-2 (w-2); Steyn 9-0-37-1 (w-2); Peterson 10-1-45-2 (w-1); Duminy 5-0-22-0; Kallis 7-0-45-2 (w-1)

South Africa H. Amla b Southee 8 G. Smith c Ryder b Mills 9 J. Kallis c Williamson b Bracewell 13 JP Duminy c&b Nicol 46 AB de Villiers not out 106 F. du Plessis not out 66 Extras: (w-5, lb-1) 6 Total: (for four wickets, 45.2 overs) 254

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-35, 4-125

Did not bat: Albie Morkel, Robin Peterson, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe

Bowling: Mills 7-0-27-0; Southee 10-0-64-1 (w-2); Bracewell 10-1-61-1; N. McCullum 7-0-25-0; Nicol 5-0-43-0; Ellis 5-0-26-0; Franklin 1-0-5-0; Williamson 0.2-0-2-0 (w-1)

