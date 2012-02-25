WELLINGTON, Feb 25 Scoreboard after South
Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day
international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday. New
Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.
New Zealand
R. Nicol c Kallis b Peterson 30
M. Guptill c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 7
B. McCullum c Peterson b Kallis 56
K. Williamson c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 55
J. Ryder c Smith b Kallis 6
J. Franklin c Amla b M. Morkel 32
A. Ellis b Steyn 20
N. McCullum b M. Morkel 15
D. Bracewell st de Villiers b Peterson 0
K. Mills not out 4
T. Southee not out 4
Extras: (w-7, nb-3, b-4, lb-10) 24
Total: (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-137, 4-153, 5-194, 6-211, 7-230,
8-234, 9-249
Bowling: Tsotsobe 10-1-41-2 (nb-3, w-1); M. Morkel 9-0-49-2
(w-2); Steyn 9-0-37-1 (w-2); Peterson 10-1-45-2 (w-1); Duminy
5-0-22-0; Kallis 7-0-45-2 (w-1)
South Africa
H. Amla b Southee 8
G. Smith c Ryder b Mills 9
J. Kallis c Williamson b Bracewell 13
JP Duminy c&b Nicol 46
AB de Villiers not out 106
F. du Plessis not out 66
Extras: (w-5, lb-1) 6
Total: (for four wickets, 45.2 overs) 254
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-35, 4-125
Did not bat: Albie Morkel, Robin Peterson, Dale Steyn,
Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe
Bowling: Mills 7-0-27-0; Southee 10-0-64-1 (w-2); Bracewell
10-1-61-1; N. McCullum 7-0-25-0; Nicol 5-0-43-0; Ellis 5-0-26-0;
Franklin 1-0-5-0; Williamson 0.2-0-2-0 (w-1)
