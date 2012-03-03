Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
March 3 Scoreboard after South Africa defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their third one-day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl.
New Zealand innings R. Nicol c de Villiers b Botha 12 M. Guptill c du Plessis b Tsotsobe 7 B. McCullum c du Plessis b de Lange 47 K. Williamson run out 22 J. Franklin c Amla b de Lange 36 C. de Grandhomme run out 36 N. McCullum c Amla b de Lange 10 A. Ellis c Amla b de Lange 2 K. Mills lbw b Peterson 5 M. Bates lbw b Peterson 13 A. McKay not out 2
Extras (lb-3, w-10, nb-1) 14
Total (all out, 47 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-45 3-74 4-105 5-159 6-169 7-171 8-189 9-195
Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-2-36-1 (1w), Steyn 7-2-28-0, de Lange 9-1-46-4 (1w), Peterson 10-1-36-2 (1w), Botha 7-0-28-1 (2w), Parnell 4-0-18-0 (1nb), Duminy 1-0-11-0
South Africa innings H. Amla c B. McCullum b Mills 76 W. Parnell b Ellis 27 A. Morkel c de Grandhomme b Bates 41 F. du Plessis lbw b Nicol 19 JP Duminy b Nicol 25 AB de Villiers not out 9 J. Botha not out 5
Extras (lb-2, w-3, nb-1) 6
Total (five wickets; 43.2 overs) 208
Did not bat: R. Peterson, D. Steyn, L. Tsotsobe, M. de Lange
Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-138 3-155 4-188 5-195
Bowling: Mills 8-1-41-1 (1nb, 1w), Bates 6-0-28-1, N. McCullum 10-0-35-0, McKay 8-0-40-0 (1w), Ellis 6-0-35-1, Nicol 3.2-0-14-2, Grandhomme 1-0-9-0 (1w), Williamson 1-0-4-0
South Africa won by five wickets.
South Africa won the three-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.