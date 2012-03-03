March 3 Scoreboard after South Africa defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their third one-day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl.

New Zealand innings R. Nicol c de Villiers b Botha 12 M. Guptill c du Plessis b Tsotsobe 7 B. McCullum c du Plessis b de Lange 47 K. Williamson run out 22 J. Franklin c Amla b de Lange 36 C. de Grandhomme run out 36 N. McCullum c Amla b de Lange 10 A. Ellis c Amla b de Lange 2 K. Mills lbw b Peterson 5 M. Bates lbw b Peterson 13 A. McKay not out 2

Extras (lb-3, w-10, nb-1) 14

Total (all out, 47 overs) 206

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-45 3-74 4-105 5-159 6-169 7-171 8-189 9-195

Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-2-36-1 (1w), Steyn 7-2-28-0, de Lange 9-1-46-4 (1w), Peterson 10-1-36-2 (1w), Botha 7-0-28-1 (2w), Parnell 4-0-18-0 (1nb), Duminy 1-0-11-0

South Africa innings H. Amla c B. McCullum b Mills 76 W. Parnell b Ellis 27 A. Morkel c de Grandhomme b Bates 41 F. du Plessis lbw b Nicol 19 JP Duminy b Nicol 25 AB de Villiers not out 9 J. Botha not out 5

Extras (lb-2, w-3, nb-1) 6

Total (five wickets; 43.2 overs) 208

Did not bat: R. Peterson, D. Steyn, L. Tsotsobe, M. de Lange

Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-138 3-155 4-188 5-195

Bowling: Mills 8-1-41-1 (1nb, 1w), Bates 6-0-28-1, N. McCullum 10-0-35-0, McKay 8-0-40-0 (1w), Ellis 6-0-35-1, Nicol 3.2-0-14-2, Grandhomme 1-0-9-0 (1w), Williamson 1-0-4-0

South Africa won by five wickets.

South Africa won the three-match series 3-0.