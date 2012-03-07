March 7 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl

South Africa G. Smith c Nicol b Martin 53 A. Petersen lbw b Boult 11 H. Amla c Taylor b Vettori 62 J. Kallis c Taylor b Martin 0 AB de Villiers lbw b Martin 0 J. Rudolph not out 46 M. Boucher run out 4 D. Steyn c Taylor b Bracewell 9 V. Philander not out 4 Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total: (for seven wickets, 59 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-86, 3-90, 4-90, 5-156, 6-161, 7-179

Still to bat: Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Martin 14-2-34-3; Southee 8-1-32-0; Boult 7-0-54-1; Bracewell 14-2-39-1 (nb-1); Vettori 15-4-31-1; Nicol 1-1-0-0

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Rob Nicol, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Martin.