March 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the second
day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at
University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
South Africa first innings (overnight 191-7)
G. Smith c Nicol b Martin 53
A. Petersen lbw b Boult 11
H. Amla c Taylor b Vettori 62
J. Kallis c Taylor b Martin 0
AB de Villiers lbw b Martin 0
J. Rudolph c Boult b Bracewell 52
M. Boucher run out 4
D. Steyn c Taylor b Bracewell 9
V. Philander c Williamson b Martin 22
M. Morkel not out 13
I. Tahir run out 10
Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2
Total (all out, 68.2 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-86 3-90 4-90 5-156 6-161 7-179 8-214
9-222 10-238.
Bowling: Martin 18-2-56-4, Southee 10-1-40-0, Boult
8-0-58-1, Bracewell 16.2-2-52-2 (nb-1), Vettori 15-4-31-1, Nicol
1-1-0-0.
New Zealand first innings
R. Nicol c Smith b Philander 6
M. Guptill not out 16
B. McCullum not out 18
Extras 0
Total (for one wicket, 16 overs) 40
Fall of wickets: 1-7
Still to bat: Ross Taylor (captain), Kane Williamson, Daniel
Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent
Boult, Chris Martin.
Bowling: Steyn 7-2-19-0; Philander 5-0-11-1; Morkel 2-0-8-0;
Tahir 2-1-2-0
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.