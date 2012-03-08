Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
March 9 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
South Africa first innings 238
New Zealand first innings (overnight 243-9) R. Nicol c Smith b Philander 6 M. Guptill b Morkel 16 B. McCullum c&b Tahir 48 R. Taylor c Boucher b Morkel 44 K. Williamson c Boucher b Philander 11 D. Vettori c&b Kallis 46 K. van Wyk c Smith b Philander 36 D. Bracewell b Steyn 25 T. Southee c Smith b Philander 0 T. Boult not out 33 C. Martin c Amla b Steyn 5 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out, 88.2 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-106 4-116 5-135 6-188 7-229 8-229 9-239
Bowling: Steyn 20.2-4-79-2; Philander 18-1-72-4; Morkel 18-5-52-2; Tahir 24-6-55-1; Kallis 8-2-12-1
South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25 G. Smith not out 37 H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2 J. Kallis not out 24 Extras 0 Total (for two wickets, 29 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47
Bowling: Martin 6-1-24-0; Boult 8-1-27-0; Bracewell 6-2-14-2; Southee 5-0-14-0; Vettori 4-1-9-0
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.