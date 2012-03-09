March 10 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

South Africa first innings 238

New Zealand first innings 273

South Africa second innings (overnight 268-3) A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25 G. Smith b Bracewell 115 H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2 J. Kallis c Nicol b Boult 113 J. Rudolph not out 59 AB de Villiers c McCullum b Williamson 29 M. Boucher not out 5 Extras (nb-3, w-1, lb-5, b-2) 11 Total (for five wickets, 124 overs) 359 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47, 3-247, 4-283, 5-353

Bowling: Martin 23-4-74-0; Boult 21-4-63-1; Bracewell 25-3-70-3 (nb-3); Southee 23-4-81-0 (w-1); Vettori 25-3-49-0; Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 6-4-6-1

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field