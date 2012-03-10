Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
March 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.
South Africa first innings 238
New Zealand first innings 273
South Africa second innings (overnight 268-3) A. Petersen c Southee b Bracewell 25 G. Smith b Bracewell 115 H. Amla c Guptill b Bracewell 2 J. Kallis c Nicol b Boult 113 J. Rudolph not out 105 AB de Villiers c McCullum b Williamson 29 M. Boucher not out 34 Extras (nb-3, w-1, lb-6, b-2) 12 Total (for five wickets dec, 140 overs) 435 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-47 3-247 4-283 5-353
Bowling: Martin 23-4-74-0; Boult 26-4-93-1; Bracewell 25-3-70-3 (nb-3); Southee 26-4-100-0 (w-1); Vettori 32-5-65-0; Nicol 1-0-9-0; Williamson 7-4-16-1
New Zealand second innings R. Nicol c Smith b Tahir 19 M. Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 6 B. McCullum not out 58 R. Taylor not out 48 Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-2) 6 Total (for two wickets, 41 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-55
Bowling: Steyn 8-2-25-0 (w-1); Philander 12-2-29-1 (nb-2); Morkel 7-2-27-0; Tahir 8-2-33-1; Kallis 6-1-21-0 (w-1)
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
