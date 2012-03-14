March 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field

New Zealand first innings R. Nicol c Boucher b Philander 2 M. Guptill b Steyn 22 B. McCullum not out 26 R. Taylor not out 11 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-44

Still to bat: Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Brent Arnel, Chris Martin.

Bowling: Steyn 8-2-22-1; Philander 6-2-23-1; Kallis 5-2-6-0; Morkel 7-2-9-0; Tahir 1-0-1-0

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.