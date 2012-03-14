Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.
South Africa won the toss and chose to field
New Zealand first innings R. Nicol c Boucher b Philander 2 M. Guptill b Steyn 22 B. McCullum not out 26 R. Taylor not out 11 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 27 overs) 62 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-44
Still to bat: Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Mark Gillespie, Brent Arnel, Chris Martin.
Bowling: Steyn 8-2-22-1; Philander 6-2-23-1; Kallis 5-2-6-0; Morkel 7-2-9-0; Tahir 1-0-1-0
South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.