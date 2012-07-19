LONDON, July 19 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the first test between England and South Africa at
The Oval on Thursday.
England first innings
A.Strauss lbw b Morkel 0
A.Cook not out 114
J.Trott c de Villiers b Morkel 71
K.Pietersen c de Villiers b Kallis 42
I.Bell not out 10
Extras (b-2, lb-16, w-2, nb-10) 30
Total (three wickets, 90 overs) 267
To bat: R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Broad,
J. Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-170 3-251
Bowling: Morkel 18-2-44-2, Philander 16-2-48-0, Steyn
21-5-62-0, Kallis 14-3-34-1, Tahir 15-0-51-0, Duminy 6-1-10-0
South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen,
Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP
Duminy, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir
