LONDON, July 19 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

England first innings A.Strauss lbw b Morkel 0 A.Cook not out 114 J.Trott c de Villiers b Morkel 71 K.Pietersen c de Villiers b Kallis 42 I.Bell not out 10 Extras (b-2, lb-16, w-2, nb-10) 30

Total (three wickets, 90 overs) 267

To bat: R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Broad, J. Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-170 3-251

Bowling: Morkel 18-2-44-2, Philander 16-2-48-0, Steyn 21-5-62-0, Kallis 14-3-34-1, Tahir 15-0-51-0, Duminy 6-1-10-0

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir (Editing by Ken Ferris)