UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Aug 19 Scoreboard at the end of the fourth day of the third and final test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on Sunday. England require a further 330 runs to win and level the series at 1-1. South Africa first innings 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander 61; Finn 4-75) England first innings 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58; M. Morkel 4-80) South Africa second innings (overnight 145-3) G.Smith lbw b Swann 23 A.Petersen lbw b Broad 24 H.Amla b Finn 121 J.Kallis lbw b Finn 31 D.Steyn c Taylor b Broad 9 AB de Villiers c Strauss b Finn 43 J.Rudolph c Prior b Finn 11 JP Duminy not out 26 VD Philander c Bairstow b Anderson 35 M.Morkel st Prior b Swann 9 I.Tahir b Anderson 1 Extras (b-6, lb-8, nb-2, w-2) 18 Total (all out, 124.2 overs) 351 Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-50 3-131 4-164 5-259 6-268 7-282 8-336 9-348 10-351 Bowling: Anderson 25.2-4-73-2 (1nb, 1w), Broad 21-2-85-2 (1nb), Swann 47-14-94-2, Finn 27-5-74-4 (1w), Trott 4-0-11-0 England second innings A. Strauss lbw b Philander 1 A. Cook lbw b Philander 3 J. Trott not out 6 I. Bell not out 4 Extras (b-1, w-1) 2 Total (for two wickets, 13 overs) 16 To bat: J. Bairstow, J. Taylor, M. Prior, G. Swann, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-6 Bowling (to date): Morkel 4-2-7-0 (1w), Philander 4-1-4-2, Steyn 5-2-4-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.