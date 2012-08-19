Aug 19 Scoreboard at the end of the fourth day of the third and final test between England and South Africa at Lord's in London on Sunday. England require a further 330 runs to win and level the series at 1-1. South Africa first innings 309 (JP Duminy 61, V. Philander 61; Finn 4-75) England first innings 315 (J. Bairstow 95, I. Bell 58; M. Morkel 4-80) South Africa second innings (overnight 145-3) G.Smith lbw b Swann 23 A.Petersen lbw b Broad 24 H.Amla b Finn 121 J.Kallis lbw b Finn 31 D.Steyn c Taylor b Broad 9 AB de Villiers c Strauss b Finn 43 J.Rudolph c Prior b Finn 11 JP Duminy not out 26 VD Philander c Bairstow b Anderson 35 M.Morkel st Prior b Swann 9 I.Tahir b Anderson 1 Extras (b-6, lb-8, nb-2, w-2) 18 Total (all out, 124.2 overs) 351 Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-50 3-131 4-164 5-259 6-268 7-282 8-336 9-348 10-351 Bowling: Anderson 25.2-4-73-2 (1nb, 1w), Broad 21-2-85-2 (1nb), Swann 47-14-94-2, Finn 27-5-74-4 (1w), Trott 4-0-11-0 England second innings A. Strauss lbw b Philander 1 A. Cook lbw b Philander 3 J. Trott not out 6 I. Bell not out 4 Extras (b-1, w-1) 2 Total (for two wickets, 13 overs) 16 To bat: J. Bairstow, J. Taylor, M. Prior, G. Swann, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-6 Bowling (to date): Morkel 4-2-7-0 (1w), Philander 4-1-4-2, Steyn 5-2-4-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)