ADELAIDE, Nov 23 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the second test between Australia and South Africa
at Adelaide Oval on Friday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings (482-5 overnight)
D. Warner c Smith b Morkel 119
E. Cowan c & b Kallis 10
R. Quiney c Smith b Morkel 0
R. Ponting b Kallis 4
M. Clarke b Morkel 230
M. Hussey b Steyn 103
M. Wade c De Villiers b Morkel 6
P. Siddle c Smith b Kleinveldt 6
J. Pattinson c Smith b Steyn 42
B. Hilfenhaus c Kleinveldt b Morkel 0
N. Lyon not out 7
Extras (lb-11, w-1 nb-11) 23
Total (all out, 107.2 overs) 550
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-44 3-55 4-210 5-482 6-494 7-501
8-503 9-504 10-550
Bowling: Steyn 23.4-4-79-2, Morkel 30-5-146-5, Kallis
3.3-1-19-2, Kleinveldt 20.1-4-81-1 (nb-6, w-1), Tahir 23-0-180-0
(nb-5), Du Plessis 7-0-34-0
South Africa first innings
G. Smith not out 111
A. Petersen run out (Hussey) 54
H. Amla st Wade b Warner 11
J. Rudolph not out 25
Extras (b-7, lb-2, w-3, nb-4) 16
Total (two wickets, 67 overs) 217
Fall of wickets: 1-138 2-169
Still to bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, M.
Morkel, R. Kleinveldt, I. Tahir, D. Steyn
Bowling:
B. Hilfenhaus 12-4-36-0, J. Pattinson 8-0-40-0 (nb-4, w-1)
N. Lyon 24-2-53-0, P. Siddle 12-3-34-0, M. Clarke 3-0-10-0, M.
Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-2), D. Warner 5-0-27-1, R. Quiney 2-1-1-0
- -
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)