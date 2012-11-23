ADELAIDE, Nov 23 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Friday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings (482-5 overnight) D. Warner c Smith b Morkel 119 E. Cowan c & b Kallis 10 R. Quiney c Smith b Morkel 0 R. Ponting b Kallis 4 M. Clarke b Morkel 230 M. Hussey b Steyn 103 M. Wade c De Villiers b Morkel 6 P. Siddle c Smith b Kleinveldt 6 J. Pattinson c Smith b Steyn 42 B. Hilfenhaus c Kleinveldt b Morkel 0 N. Lyon not out 7 Extras (lb-11, w-1 nb-11) 23 Total (all out, 107.2 overs) 550 Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-44 3-55 4-210 5-482 6-494 7-501 8-503 9-504 10-550 Bowling: Steyn 23.4-4-79-2, Morkel 30-5-146-5, Kallis 3.3-1-19-2, Kleinveldt 20.1-4-81-1 (nb-6, w-1), Tahir 23-0-180-0 (nb-5), Du Plessis 7-0-34-0 South Africa first innings G. Smith not out 111 A. Petersen run out (Hussey) 54 H. Amla st Wade b Warner 11 J. Rudolph not out 25 Extras (b-7, lb-2, w-3, nb-4) 16 Total (two wickets, 67 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-138 2-169 Still to bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, M. Morkel, R. Kleinveldt, I. Tahir, D. Steyn Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 12-4-36-0, J. Pattinson 8-0-40-0 (nb-4, w-1) N. Lyon 24-2-53-0, P. Siddle 12-3-34-0, M. Clarke 3-0-10-0, M. Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-2), D. Warner 5-0-27-1, R. Quiney 2-1-1-0 - - Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)