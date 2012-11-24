ADELAIDE, Nov 24 Scoreboard at the close of the
third day of the second test between Australia and South Africa
at Adelaide Oval on Saturday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 550
South Africa first innings
G. Smith c Wade b Siddle 122
A. Petersen run out 54
H. Amla st Wade b Warner 11
J. Rudolph c Quiney b Lyon 29
AB de Villiers lbw b Siddle 1
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 78
D. Steyn c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 1
R. Kleinveldt b Hilfenhaus 0
J. Kallis c Wade b Clarke 58
M. Morkel b Lyon 6
I. Tahir not out 10
Extras (b-7, lb-2, w-3, nb-6) 18
Total: (all out, 124.3 overs) 388
Fall of wickets: 1-138 2-169 3-233 4-233 5-240 6-246 7-250
8-343 9-352 10-388
Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 19.3-6-49-3, J. Pattinson 9.1-0-41-0
(nb-4, w-1) N. Lyon 44-7-91-2, P. Siddle 30.5-6-130-2 (nb-2), M.
Clarke 7-1-22-1, M. Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-2), D. Warner 5-0-27-1, R.
Quiney 8-3-12-0
Australia second innings
D. Warner c Du Plessis b Kleinveldt 41
E. Cowan b Kleinveldt 29
R. Quiney c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0
R. Ponting b Steyn 16
M. Clarke not out 9
P. Siddle c De Villiers b Morkel 1
M. Hussey 5
Extras (lb-7, nb-3) 10
Total (for five wickets, 32 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-77 3-91 4-98 5-103
Still to bat: M. Wade, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Steyn 10-4-28-1, Morkel 9-2-24-1, Kleinveldt
6-1-14-3 (nb-2), Tahir 7-1-38-0 (nb-1)
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
