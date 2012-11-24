ADELAIDE, Nov 24 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Saturday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 550 South Africa first innings G. Smith c Wade b Siddle 122 A. Petersen run out 54 H. Amla st Wade b Warner 11 J. Rudolph c Quiney b Lyon 29 AB de Villiers lbw b Siddle 1 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 78 D. Steyn c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 1 R. Kleinveldt b Hilfenhaus 0 J. Kallis c Wade b Clarke 58 M. Morkel b Lyon 6 I. Tahir not out 10 Extras (b-7, lb-2, w-3, nb-6) 18 Total: (all out, 124.3 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-138 2-169 3-233 4-233 5-240 6-246 7-250 8-343 9-352 10-388 Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 19.3-6-49-3, J. Pattinson 9.1-0-41-0 (nb-4, w-1) N. Lyon 44-7-91-2, P. Siddle 30.5-6-130-2 (nb-2), M. Clarke 7-1-22-1, M. Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-2), D. Warner 5-0-27-1, R. Quiney 8-3-12-0 Australia second innings D. Warner c Du Plessis b Kleinveldt 41 E. Cowan b Kleinveldt 29 R. Quiney c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0 R. Ponting b Steyn 16 M. Clarke not out 9 P. Siddle c De Villiers b Morkel 1 M. Hussey 5 Extras (lb-7, nb-3) 10 Total (for five wickets, 32 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-77 3-91 4-98 5-103 Still to bat: M. Wade, B. Hilfenhaus, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon. Bowling: Steyn 10-4-28-1, Morkel 9-2-24-1, Kleinveldt 6-1-14-3 (nb-2), Tahir 7-1-38-0 (nb-1) - - Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)