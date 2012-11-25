ADELAIDE, Nov 25 Scoreboard at the close of the
fourth day of the second test between Australia and South Africa
at Adelaide Oval on Sunday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 550
South Africa first innings 388
Australia second innings (overnight 111-5)
D. Warner c du Plessis b Kleinveldt 41
E. Cowan b Kleinveldt 29
R. Quiney c de Villiers b Kleinveldt 0
R. Ponting b Steyn 16
M. Clarke lbw Steyn 38
P. Siddle c de Villiers b Morkel 1
M. Hussey c Steyn b Morkel 54
M. Wade c De Villiers b Morkel 18
J. Pattinson not out 29
B. Hilfenhaus not out 18
Extras (b-4 lb-10, nb-9) 23
Total (for 8 wickets decl, 70 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-77 3-91 4-98 5-103 6-173 7-206 8-220
Did not bat: N. Lyon
Bowling: Steyn 17-5-50-2 (nb-1), Morkel 19-4-50-3 (nb-1),
Kleinveldt 19-2-65-3 (nb-5), Tahir 14-1-80-0 (nb-2), F. Du
Plessis 1-0-8-0
South Africa second innings
G. Smith c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0
A. Petersen b Siddle 24
H. Amla c Clarke b Lyon 17
J. Rudolph c Cowan b Lyon 3
AB De Villiers not out 11
F. Du Plessis not out 18
Extras: (1-b, 1-nb) 2
Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 77
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-36 3-45 4-45
Still to bat: Kallis, Morkel, Steyn, Tahir, Kleinveldt
Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 12-6-23-1, P. Siddle 11-5-23-1
(1-nb), M. Clarke 5-2-4-0, N. Lyon 15-7-15-2, D. Warner
3-0-10-0, R. Quiney 3-2-1-1, R. Ponting 1-1-0-0
Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4
