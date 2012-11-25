ADELAIDE, Nov 25 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the second test between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Sunday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 550 South Africa first innings 388 Australia second innings (overnight 111-5) D. Warner c du Plessis b Kleinveldt 41 E. Cowan b Kleinveldt 29 R. Quiney c de Villiers b Kleinveldt 0 R. Ponting b Steyn 16 M. Clarke lbw Steyn 38 P. Siddle c de Villiers b Morkel 1 M. Hussey c Steyn b Morkel 54 M. Wade c De Villiers b Morkel 18 J. Pattinson not out 29 B. Hilfenhaus not out 18 Extras (b-4 lb-10, nb-9) 23 Total (for 8 wickets decl, 70 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-77 3-91 4-98 5-103 6-173 7-206 8-220 Did not bat: N. Lyon Bowling: Steyn 17-5-50-2 (nb-1), Morkel 19-4-50-3 (nb-1), Kleinveldt 19-2-65-3 (nb-5), Tahir 14-1-80-0 (nb-2), F. Du Plessis 1-0-8-0 South Africa second innings G. Smith c Ponting b Hilfenhaus 0 A. Petersen b Siddle 24 H. Amla c Clarke b Lyon 17 J. Rudolph c Cowan b Lyon 3 AB De Villiers not out 11 F. Du Plessis not out 18 Extras: (1-b, 1-nb) 2 Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-36 3-45 4-45 Still to bat: Kallis, Morkel, Steyn, Tahir, Kleinveldt Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 12-6-23-1, P. Siddle 11-5-23-1 (1-nb), M. Clarke 5-2-4-0, N. Lyon 15-7-15-2, D. Warner 3-0-10-0, R. Quiney 3-2-1-1, R. Ponting 1-1-0-0 Third test: WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)